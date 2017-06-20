Ibaraki cops: 3 masked men tie up, rob members of family

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police are searching for three men who tied up members of a family during a robbery of more than 8 million yen in Kasumigaura City on Sunday, reports Fuji News Network (June 18).

At around 3:30 a.m., the three men broke into the residence and bound a man, 69, his wife, 67, and son, 41, with tape. About 300,000 yen in cash was then taken from a wallet.

The thieves then moved to a neighboring building and stole 8 million yen in cash from an office connected to the woman.

Believed to be in their 30s, the three perpetrators stand between 170 and 180 centimeters in height. During the incident, they were dressed in black shirts and wore ski masks, according to NHK (June 19).

Police are searching for their whereabouts on suspicion of robbery.