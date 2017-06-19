Tokyo cops: Teacher beat, robbed foreign prostitute in Ikebukuro hotel

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 52-year-old teacher for allegedly assaulting and robbing a female employee of a so-called “delivery health” service at a business hotel earlier this year after becoming upset with her performance, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 16).

On April 16, Toshiyuki Sato, a part-time teacher at Nakano Technical High School, allegedly beat the woman, a foreigner in her 40s, and stole her tote bag containing a total of 260,000 yen inside the hotel, located in the Higashi-Ikebukuro area.

The woman suffered injuries that required two weeks to heal.

Sato, who has been charged with robbery resulting in injury, admits to the allegations. “I got angry with her low degree of professionalism,” the suspect told police.

Prior to the incident, Sato had summoned the woman to the room by ordering the service’s 240-minute plan, which runs 64,000 yen. After the session, Sato paid the woman 160,000 yen to cover the initial fee, a time extension and tip.

After she placed the money in the bag, he suddenly jumped atop her and held her face down with a pillow.