Man on bicycle dies after plunging into bay during chase by Okinawa police

OKINAWA (TR) – A man pedaling a bicycle died after plunging into a harbor during a chase by Okinawa Prefectural Police in Naha City on Tuesday, reports Nippon News Network (June 13).

At around 5:30 a.m., the man, believed to be in his 50s, plunged into Naha Port while on a bicycle as he was being pursued by officers in a patrol car. The man was later confirmed dead at a nearby hospital, police said.

Prior to the incident, police attempted to stop the man for questioning after he appeared to be riding a bicycle belonging to another person. However, the man fled the scene.

About three minutes later, a security guard at the port reported seeing a bicycle go into the water. A life ring was thrown into the water, but the man did not attempt to grab it. The man was finally pulled from the water in an unconscious state about 40 minutes later.

Police are now attempting to confirm the man’s identity.

“As of now, we view the chase as having been conducted reasonably,” police said in a statement, according to the Okinawa Times (June 13).