IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a male Australian national in the alleged abduction of a baby in Tsuchiura City, reports Fuji News Network (June 12).

On Sunday morning, Robert Hervey, 42, allegedly assaulted his former girlfriend, 32, and kidnapped her 11-month-old boy after a quarrel.

The suspect was apprehended on a road not far from the scene of the alleged abduction by police working off a tip. He denies the charges.