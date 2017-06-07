Hokkaido cops: Man in custody over killing of grandmother attempts suicide

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have revealed that a man undergoing questioning in the killing of his grandmother is in serious condition following a suicide bid, reports Jiji Press (June 7).

At just after 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, police found the suspect, 29, who was not named, hanging by his neck from a doorknob with a towel in a bathroom at a detention center at the Takikawa Police Station. He was transported to a hospital while unconscious state.

Late last month, police found the body of Keiko Sasaki, 83, buried in a forest of a road in the Sorachibuto area. Prior to the discovery, police questioned three of the woman’s grandsons over the alleged abuse of one of her bank cards. During the questioning, one of them described the location for where her body was buried.

Police subsequently arrested the three relatives over the alleged theft of 500,000 yen from an account of the woman. The three suspects are currently under investigation on suspicion of abandoning her corpse.

At 5:55 p.m. on Tuesday, the 29-year-old suspect entered the bath after eating a meal. About 20 minutes later, a staff member found him hanging from the door after a call inside went unanswered, police said.

“It regrettable that such a case occurred,” a representative of the police is quoted by TV Asahi (June 7). “I hope he recovers as soon as possible.”