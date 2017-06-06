TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police and railway operators in the metropolitan area are banding together to eradicate gropers, a problem that has been exacerbated by accused perpetrators jumping onto tracks and running, reports Fuji News Network (June 5).

Over a 12-day period that began Monday, 19 operators began a campaign that aims to eliminate the fondling of the bodies of female commuters inside trains and stations.

At JR Tokyo Station, rakugo storyteller Pikkari Shunputei, who was appointed chief of the campaign, encouraged commuters witnessing trouble to call out or lend a hand. “Let’s promote the strengthening of measures against groping on trains,” said Hiroshi Takada, the chief of the Marunouchi Police Station.

Posters asking commuters to alert station staff if they become a victim of a groper or witnessing such a deed have been placed inside JR Shinjuku Station, which is the busiest terminal in the nation, accommodating 1.5 million passengers on average per day.

One year ago, a similar campaign was initiated. However, this year’s effort follows numerous incidents of accused gropers fleeing the scene by jumping onto railway tracks and running.

Since the middle of March, at least 10 such incidents have taken place in the metropolis, including at JR Ochanomizu and Ikebukuro stations. Last month, a man was hit and killed after he jumped on the tracks of the Tokyu Denentoshi Line in Yokohama.

“Because it is very dangerous, I absolutely would like this to stop,” an official East Japan Railway is quoted by Nippon News Network (June 5).