Tokyo cops nab Dentsu employee in molestation of woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old male employee of advertising firm Dentsu for allegedly molesting a woman in Bunkyo Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (June 6).

On April 27 at around 12:20 a.m., Tomoya Takahashi, a resident of Shinjuku Ward, accosted the woman, aged in her 20s, on a road as she commuted home and pulled her into a building.

“Give me your contact information or you can’t leave,” he then said before allegedly grabbing her right wrist and fondling her lower body and chest.

Takahashi, who has been charged with indecent assault, denies the charges. “I don’t recall,” the suspect was quoted by the Otsuka Police Station.

Police tracked down the suspect after he exchanged information with the victim via the smartphone application Line.

“If this [information] is factual, we will deal with this matter strictly,” a representative of Dentsu is quoted.