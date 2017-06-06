Kanagawa cops: Yakuza surrenders over shooting at Denny’s

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a gang member over a shooting incident in Zama City last week that left another gangster seriously injured, reports Nippon News Network (June 5).

On Monday, Toshitaka Watanabe, 42, arrived at a police station to surrender over the shooting of another gangster in the parking lot of an outlet of Denny’s, located in the Sagamioka area, on the evening of May 29.

Watanabe, who has been accused of attempted murder, partially denies the charges. “I shot him, but I did not intend to kill him,” the suspect is quoted by police.

In carrying out the crime, Watanabe allegedly shot the victim with a single bullet in the victim’s upper body, grazing his heart and a lung. He was transported in an unconscious state to a nearby hospital. His condition is still listed as serious.

Watanabe fled the scene after the crime. On Monday, police found a gun in a vehicle that brought him to the station.

Watanabe works in the interior design industry. Police suspect that the shooting was the result of a work-related dispute.

Police are attempting to determine whether the pistol found in the possession of the suspect was used in the shooting.