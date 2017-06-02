Saitama cops: Teacher illicitly filmed girls changing in classroom

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police on Wednesday arrested a middle school teacher for allegedly taking illicit films of female students for more than one year, reports Fuji News Network (June 1).

Between April of 2016 and May of last year, Shohei Ota, 45, allegedly used a camera installed in a classroom of the school, located in Iruma City, to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage of female students changing clothes.

According to police, an examination of the camera revealed several saved clips of girls stripping nude.

Ota, who has been accused under the anti-child pornography law, admits to the allegations. “I wanted to see female pupils changing,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to TV Asahi (June 1), the principal of the school did not inform anyone after learning about the alleged crimes by Ota in May of last year. However, the prefectural board of education received an anonymous tip about the matter.

Police are now investigating whether the school participated in a cover-up of the case.