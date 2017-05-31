Niigata cops find woman’s corpse, man with wrists slashed in love hotel

NIIGATA (TR) – Niigata Prefectural Police plan to question a man found with wounds to his wrists near the body of a woman inside a love hotel in Niigata City on Monday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 30).

At 9:20 p.m., entered a room of the hotel, located in Chuo Ward, and found the collapsed body of Naoko Kobayashi, 36, with marks around her neck indicating that she had been strangled. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

Also in the room was a man, aged in his 40s, bleeding from wounds to his wrists. A knife was found nearby. He was subsequently rushed to a hospital in a conscious state.

About three hours before the discovery, police received a call from a man claiming that he had killed a person. Police then arrived at the hotel and entered the room with a pass key.

Upon the man’s recovery, he will be questioned about the case, which is being treated as attempted murder, according to TV Asahi (May 30).