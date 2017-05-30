Tokyo cops bust illicit school girl photo studio

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a photo studio in Toshima Ward in which underage female models posed provocatively, reports Fuji News Network (May 29).

On May 6, Satoru Miyamoto, a 41-year-old resident of Nerima Ward, allegedly employed a girl, 16, at Idol Satsuei-kai, located inside an apartment, to pose in such a way as to highlight her chest and lower body while attired in a swimsuit and school uniform for a male photographer.

Miyamoto, who has been charged with violating the Labor Standards Act, admits to the allegations.

According to police, Miyamoto engaged in contracts with girls to appear as models at the studio. However, the work primarily involved the girls crawling on all fours while attired in bathing suits.

Customers could shoot video of the girls for an additional charge of 3,000 yen. The same fee was applied to customers who wished for the girls to appear in very small bikinis, police said.

Police also seized school girl uniforms, bras and shoes from the studio.

Idol Satsuei-kai is a business referred to by “JK,” or joshi kosei, meaning school girl. In recent years, such businesses have raised concerns that they are hotbed for child prostitution.

In an effort to prevent young persons from getting involved in criminal activities, a new Tokyo ordinance that takes effect on July 1 will restrict the employment of persons under the age of 18 in certain service businesses.