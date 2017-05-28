TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Thursday arrested a 47-year-old man after he allegedly attempted to rob a bank in Shinjuku Ward, reports Fuji News Network (May 25).

At around 10:30 a.m., Kazuyoshi Sakanaka jumped over a counter at a branch of Mizuho Bank located near JR Shinjuku Station and threatened a 50-year-old female staff member. “I was out yesterday and played around too much,” he claimed. “Give me 1 million yen.”

Sakanaka was subsequently apprehended by a security guard until the arrival of police.

About one week before the incident, the suspect, who has been charged with attempted robbery, arrived in Tokyo from Kumamoto Prefecture. “I just acted quickly since I wanted money for playing around,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.