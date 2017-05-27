Kanagawa cops nab pair suspected in 100 nursing home burglaries

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested two men suspected in more than 100 burglaries at nursing homes in the Kanto area in recent months, reports TBS News (May 26).

Sometime between the night of April 26 and the following morning, Kentaro Fukuda and Kenta Saito, both 29-year-old residents of Yokohama, gained access to a rest home in Saitama Prefecture by smashing a window. They then allegedly stole 300 yen in cash from an office.

Fukuda admits to the charges while Saito denies the allegations, according to the Tsurumi Police Station.

Police are investigating whether the pair is behind more than 100 similar burglaries that have taken place at rest homes in Kanagawa and Tokyo since the start of the year.