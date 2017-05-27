Ishikawa cops: Woman’s corpse found with stab wound in bath

ISHIKAWA (TR) – Ishikawa Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of the body of an 85-year-old woman at her residence in the town of Hodatsushimizu on Wednesday, reports NHK (May 24).

At around around 10:40 a.m., a daughter of Miyuki Adachi alerted police after finding her clothed body collapsed in the bathtub with a stab wound in her back.

According to police, the front door of the residence was unlocked and the interior showed no signs of being ransacked. A knife was found at the scene. The case is being treated as murder.

The results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be loss of blood. She is believed to have died at around 9:00 p.m. the day before the discovery of her body, according to the Asahi Shimbun (May 25).

Adahi lived alone. On Tuesday morning, a neighbor saw her at a rice paddy field near the residence.

One of Adachi’s sons visited his mother to assist with some work at a rice paddy on May 20. “I never thought that my parent would get involved in such an incident in the countryside,” he said.