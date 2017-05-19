Saitama cops nab man after he jumps onto tracks in Kawaguchi

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 35-year-old man who tried to flee a station in Kawaguchi City by jumping onto railway tracks after encountering trouble with a woman inside a train, reports TBS News (May 19).

At around 10:20 p.m., Satoshi Otsuka allegedly leaped from the platform of the Keihin Tohoku Line onto the tracks at Kawaguchi Station. He then ran along the railway line before climbing a fence. He was subsequently apprehended by a garbage man who witnessed the events unfold.

Otsuka, who has been charged with violating the Railway Operation Act, admits to the allegations. “I thought that I had been mistaken for a chikan, so I panicked and ran,” police quoted the suspect, who used the word for molester.

Prior to the incident, Otsuka was seated with a beverage inside a carriage of the Keihin Tohoku next to the woman. He then spilled some of the drink on her coat, causing a disturbance. According to NHK (May 19), she said that she was not molested.

In a video clip posted on Twitter (below), a man can be seen running along the tracks at Kawaguchi Station while carrying a plastic bag.