Tokyo cops: Illegal internet casino in Ueno posed as manga cafe

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted an internet casino in Taito Ward that masqueraded as a cafe, reports TBS News (May 18).

Police have accused Tomohisa Sasago, the 39-year-old former manager of Mickey, located in the Ueno area, and two other persons of providing gambling in violation of the law.

All three suspects admit to the allegations. “I heard that internet casinos are profitable, and I wanted to make money,” Sasago was quoted by police.

According to police, Mickey took on an appearance of a manga kissa, or comic book cafe, from the outside of the building. However, the interior was outfitted with 13 personal computers connected with an overseas service to provide wagering.

A security camera system was in place to monitor customers entering and leaving the premises, according to TV Tokyo (May 18).

Mickey, which was open round the clock, attracted between 40 and 50 customers per day. Over the last five months, the business collected about 30 million yen in revenue.