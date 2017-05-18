Tokyo cops arrest 27 in raid of illegal casino in Kinshicho

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have made dozens of arrests at a casino operating illegally in Sumida Ward that is believed to have funded organized crime, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 17).

On Tuesday, police raided the parlor, located on the eighth floor of a multi-tenant building near JR Kinshicho Station, and arrested Jun Nishikawa, the 36-year-old manager, and 11 other employees for providing customers with baccarat gambling in violation of the law.

Nishikawa admits to the allegations. Police also arrested 15 male and female customers in the premises at the time of the bust.

Since July of last year, the parlor has been moving from place to place in the metropolis, police said. In April, the parlor collected 60 million yen in revenue. Police suspect that a portion of the revenue went to fund an organized crime group.