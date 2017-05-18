Miyagi school girl dies in apparent suicide by jumping off hotel roof

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a suicide following the discovery of the body of a female middle school student at a hotel in Tagajo City on Wednesday, reports TV Asahi (May 17).

At around 5:00 a.m., the body of the girl was found lying in the parking lot of the hotel, police said. She was confirmed dead at the scene. Police believe she took her life by jumping from the roof of the hotel.

The girl is a second-year middle school student in the city. According to the school, no signs of bullying related to the girl emerged in six surveys conducted among students dating back to last year.

The Tagajo Board of Education plans to investigate whether the girl was bullied by questioning her classmates.