Man hit, killed by train in Yokohama after groping accusation

KANAGAWA (TR) – A man accused of groping a woman was hit killed by a train at a station in Yokohama on Monday, reports TV Asahi (May 15).

According to police, the woman claimed the man, aged in his 30s, molested her body while they both exited a carriage of the Tokyu Denentoshi Line onto a platform at Aobadai Station around 8:15 p.m.

While being held and questioned by station personnel, the man broke loose and jumped onto the tracks in an attempt to flee, but he was struck by an oncoming train.

The body of the man then became trapped beneath the train. Rescuers reached him after about 50 minutes but his death was later confirmed at a hospital.

An eyewitness told Nippon News Network (May 16) that the woman was helped by at one male passenger inside the train in apprehending the man, who appeared to be vehemently denying the chikan (groper) accusation on the platform. “He then started running and fell onto the tracks,” the witness said.

According to Tokyu, the incident resulted in delays to 57 trains on the line in both directions, inconveniencing about 23,000 persons.