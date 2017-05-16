Kanagawa cops: Magic-themed club suspected of employing teen girls

Magic Bar Wow!
Kanagawa police have accused the management of Magic Bar Wow of employee a girl, 17, in violation of the adult-entertainment law

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawara Prefectural Police have busted an entertainment club in Kawasaki City suspected of employing girls under the age of 18, reports Nippon News Network (May 15).

On Saturday evening, Ryuichi Mitsuhashi, the 46-year-old manager of Magic Bar Wow, allegedly employed a girl, 17, to sit next to and drink with customers — a violation of the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses.

Mitsuhashi admits to the allegations.

Employees at Magic Bar Wow entertain customers with sleight of hand and card tricks. Rates for entry for men begin at 3,980 for 120 minutes of unlimited drinking.

Police suspect that the club employs several other girls under the age of 18. Mitsuhashi is being investigated as to whether he knew staffing an entertainment club with underage girls was illegal.

