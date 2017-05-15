Tokyo cops nab American employee of Merrill Lynch in robbery of woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male American employee of securities firm Bank of America Merrill Lynch in the robbery of a woman at her residence in Meguro Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (May 15).

On January 5 at 8:50 p.m., the 45-year-old allegedly stole a bag containing about 28,000 yen in cash from the woman, a 37-year-old company employee, at the entrance of her building, located in the Nakane area, as she was returning home. The suspect then thrust a knife in front of the victim to prevent her from giving chase as he fled the scene.

The suspect, who has been charged with robbery, admits to the allegations. “I did it,” he was quoted by police. “I am sorry.”

According to police, the suspect, a resident of Kamimeguro in the same ward, left his office his office after work on the day of the crime and went to the area of the apartment and followed the victim inside, according to TV Asahi (May 15).

Police tracked the American down after an examination of security camera footage showed the suspect, attired in a hat and breathing mask, to be carrying a bag for which only 36 exist in all of Japan.