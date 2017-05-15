Tokyo cops: 3 men drugged woman in Roppongi, gang-raped her in hotel

TOKYO (TR) – Three men have been accused of gang-raping a woman at a love hotel in Edogawa Ward after drugging her in a restaurant earlier this year, reports Sankei Sports (May 14).

Early on March 16, Daichi Ooyama, 23, and two male accomplices, aged in their 20s and 30s, allegedly gang-raped the woman, aged in her 20s, at the hotel after forcing her to consume alcohol spiked with sleeping pills at a restaurant in the Roppongi area of Minato Ward.

The suspects have been arrested on suspicion of abduction for sexual purposes and quasi-gang rape of a person rendered unable to resist. Ooyama and one of the suspects admit to the charges, while the remaining suspect denies the allegations. “I did it because there was consent,” the third suspect told the Kasai Police Station.

The suspects arrived at the restaurant at around 1:00 a.m. on the day of the incident and began chatting with a number of women including the victim. After forcing her to drink the alcohol, the suspects bundled her into a car while she was rendered unconscious and took her to the hotel, police said.

The suspects became persons of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.