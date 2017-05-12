Chinese gang suspected in dozens of break-ins in Kanto

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested five Chinese nationals residing in Japan on student visas who are suspected in dozens of break-ins in the Kanto area dating back to last year, reports Fuji News Network (May 11).

In December, the suspects allegedly broke into a residence in Nagareyama City and stole 65,000 yen in cash and a Rolex wristwatch valued at 50,000 yen.

Four members of the group deny the charges while the fifth admits to the allegations. “We did it together,” the suspect is quoted by police.

The gang targeted stand-alone homes and gained access by using a crowbar to smash a window. The members of the group became acquainted in China. They then applied for student visas to enter Japan to commit thefts, police said.

Since September, the gang is believed to have stolen around 10 million yen in cash and valuables from residences in Tokyo and Chiba and Ibaraki prefectures in about 30 incidents.