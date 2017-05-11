Tokyo cops nab man in ’15 manslaughter case involving taxi driver

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 39-year-old restaurant manager in the assault of a male taxi driver who later died, reports NHK (May 10).

In April of 2015, Hiroshi Takahashi, a resident of Edogawa Ward, allegedly hit driver Kikuo Mihashi, 66, in the head on a road in the Hosoda area of Katsushika Ward. The driver, who suffered from heart disease, later died.

Takahashi, who has been charged with manslaughter, denies the charges. “I have no memory of hitting the driver in the head,” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

Initially, police suspected that Mihashi collapsed due to his heart condition and hit his head, resulting in his death, given that there were no signs of foul play at the scene. However, a close examination of his corpse resulted in the launch of an investigation.

Police identified Takahashi as a person of interest after learning that he was a customer of Mihashi and lived near the scene of the crime at the time.