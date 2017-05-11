Burnt corpse found in median of highway in Nara

NARA (TR) – Nara Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a heavily burned corpse on a highway in the town of Tawaramoto, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 11).

At around 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, a truck driver tipped off police about the body in the median on National Route 24.

Officers from the Tenri Police Station arriving at the scene confirmed the person, an adult male, dead at the scene. The man had experienced burns over the entire length of his body.

A gasoline can and a passenger vehicle with a license plate registered in Nara were found nearby. The vehicle contained a driver’s license for a man aged in his 40s and living in Nara.

Police are treating the case as a suicide or the result of foul play.