Tokyo cops: Suspects in swindle of elderly woman likely funded yakuza

May 10, 2017 Tokyo Reporter Staff

Daisuke Kobayashi
Daisuke Kobayashi is believed to have swindled more than 10 million yen as a part of a fraud group that targets victims over the telephone (TV Asahi)

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police believe that the suspects in a recent fraud case targeting an elderly woman are a part of a ring whose crimes funded a criminal syndicate, reports TV Asahi (May 10).

In February, Daisuke Kobayashi, 34, a boy, 16, and one other person allegedly swindled the woman, a 78-year-old resident of Adachi Ward, out of 4 million yen.

In carrying out the ruse, one of the suspects posed as the woman’s son while falsely claiming that he needed money to cover a failed investment at his company. The boy then collected the cash from the woman to be delivered to Kobayashi while the third suspect stood watch.

Police believe the suspects are a part of a larger ring that targets victims over the telephone. Police are now investigating whether a portion of the proceeds from the crimes, which likely exceed 10 million yen, have been funneled to an organized crime group.

