Elderly woman hit and killed by train after tripping at crossing in Sumida

TOKYO (TR) – An elderly woman was hit and killed by a train at a crossing in Sumida Ward on Monday after she tripped, reports TV Asahi (May 8).

At around 6 a.m., a passerby alerted emergency services about a person being hit by a train at a crossing for the Keisei Oshiage Line.

According to Tokyo Metropolitan Police, Kiyoshi Nakajima, 91, was later confirmed dead at a nearby hospital. She had suffered various injuries including a strong blow to the head.

Prior to being hit, Nakajima started to cross the tracks before the alarm rang to warn about an oncoming train, but she tripped halfway across and was struck as she tried to rise to her feet, police said.

There was no one nearby at the time, police said, adding the emergency stop button wasn’t pressed.