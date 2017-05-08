Tokyo police bust nation’s largest online seller of child porn

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Korean national as a part of a bust of the nation’s largest online retailer of child pornography, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 2).

In March, Kim Guang-sa, 60, and three other persons allegedly sold 28 DVDs containing obscene material featuring children via internet site Kensen DVD Shop Arimasu to three men in the metropolis for 57,000 yen.

Kim, who has been charged with the wide distribution of material in violation of the child pornography law, admits to the allegations. The other four suspects deny the charges, saying they did not know the content of the discs.

A search of multiple locations affiliated with Kim, including his residence in Meguro Ward, resulted in the confiscation of 20,000 discs, many of them including content featuring girls in elementary school or below.

Kim and the suspects are directly connected to Kensen DVD Shop Arimasu, which police consider to be the largest online seller of DVDs containing child pornography in the nation.

Discs on the site sell for between 1,580 and 1,9080 yen each. Between January of last year and April of this year, the site collected 250 million yen in revenue.

Police are continuing the investigation, targeting members of management of the site.