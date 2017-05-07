Yamanashi cops: Boy drowns after falling off slippery road into river

YAMANASHI (TR) – A boy slipped off a narrow road and fell into a river where he drowned in Hokuto City, reports TV Asahi (May 6).

Yamanashi Prefectural Police said Yuma Nagai, 9, fell off the road barely a meter wide winding along a valley and fell some 30 meters into the river on Friday morning while walking with his parents.

The child, a resident of Yokohama, died shortly after he was rescued and airlifted to a hospital some 1.5 hours later, Nippon News Network reported (May 5). Authorities confirmed his death was caused by drowning.

Slipping incidents have previously occurred on the road, which lacks safety ropes or handrails. Signs erected by a local tourism organization warn visitors that the path is slippery.