Story of porn star who joined Nikkei Shimbun to be film

TOKYO (TR) – The story of a former starlet in the adult video (AV) industry who later joined the Nikkei Shimbun newspaper is slated to be released as a film later this year, it was learned on Saturday, reports Sports Hochi (May 7).

Directed by Eiji Uchida, “Goodbye to Selling My Body” tells the story of Susumi Suzuki, 33, who starred in over 70 films in the AV industry before taking a reporter position at the Nikkei. Actress Chihiro Shibata, 28, will play Suzuki, whose autobiography, released in 2014, forms as the basis of the film.

Suzuki made her porn debut in 2004 under the moniker Ruri Sato. Over her subsequent three-year AV career, she garnered great popularity due to her huge, G-cup chest while starring as everything from a sex worker to a sister-in-law in a number of genres, including lolicon and SM, for labels like Moodyz and Dream Ticket.

After retiring from the industry in 2007, Suzuki two years later joined the Nikkei at its headquarters in Tokyo as a journalist. She covered the Tokyo Metropolitan Government beat, and was a member of its press club.

“Goodbye to Selling My Body” is scheduled to screen for two weeks beginning July 1 at K’s Cinema in Shinjuku Ward.