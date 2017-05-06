Tokyo cops: Man raped woman while posing as employee from sex parlor

TOKYO (TR) – A man posing as an employee in the sex trade was arrested in the alleged sexual assault of a woman whom he claimed to be interviewing as a part of “training” for a position, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 4).

On April 18, Naoki Ohashi, 46, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the 21-year-old woman after taking her by car from JR Ikebukuro Station to a love hotel.

Ohashi, who has been charged with abduction and quasi-rape, is denying the charges, claiming he “believes there was consent.”

Prior to the incident, the woman was scheduled for an interview for a part-time position at the fuzoku parlor. Police are investigating how Ohashi knew about the job interview, according to TV Asahi (May 4).

In carrying out the alleged crime, the suspect told the victim that she “needs to receive training at a hotel to be hired,” TBS News reported (May 4).

After the incident, Ohashi told the victim to leave the hotel and return to the station. The case came to light after the woman called the sex shop after not receiving subsequent contact from Ohashi and became suspicious.