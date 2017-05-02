Shiga cops: Corpse found in burned-out car in Yasu

SHIGA (TR) – Shiga Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a corpse in a burned-out vehicle in Yasu City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 20).

At around noon on Saturday, a female employee at a hotel alerted emergency services about a car on fire with a person inside in the Kitano area.

Officers from the Moriyama Police Station arriving at the scene found what is believed to be the body of a man in the driver’s seat. A gasoline can was discovered in the passenger seat. The vehicle was unlocked.

Police are now working to identify the body and the cause of the fire.