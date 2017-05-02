Shiga cops: Corpse found in burned-out car in Yasu

May 2, 2017 Tokyo Reporter Staff Daily News, Japan, News

Shiga police found a gasoline can next to a corpse in burned-out car in Yasu City on Saturday
Shiga police found a gasoline can next to a corpse in burned-out car in Yasu City on Saturday
SHIGA (TR) – Shiga Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a corpse in a burned-out vehicle in Yasu City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 20).

At around noon on Saturday, a female employee at a hotel alerted emergency services about a car on fire with a person inside in the Kitano area.

Officers from the Moriyama Police Station arriving at the scene found what is believed to be the body of a man in the driver’s seat. A gasoline can was discovered in the passenger seat. The vehicle was unlocked.

Police are now working to identify the body and the cause of the fire.

Facebook Comments
Tokyo Hentai Club