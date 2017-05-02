Police caution women in Harajuku over scouts for porn industry

TOKYO (TR) – Amid recent claims by women about being forced to appear in the adult video (AV) industry, law enforcement is issuing warnings about disreputable street solicitors in shopping districts in and around Shibuya Ward during a busy holiday period, reports the Asahi Shimbun (May 2).

On Friday, about 30 representatives of the Harajuku Police Station issued warnings to young women along Takeshita-dori and in the Omotesando area about persons posing as scouts for modeling agencies who in fact are seeking talent for the AV industry.

Over the past year, numerous women have come forward to claim that they have been coerced to appear AV productions. In many cases, the victims were led to believe they were to appear as models.

With the week-long Golden Week holiday currently underway, police are being especially cautious. “I want many young people to come to Harajuku over the holidays,” said Shuzo Ui, the vice-chief of the station,” but they also need be careful of scouts.”