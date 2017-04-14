Chiba cops arrest man in connection with murder of 9-year-old girl

CHIBA (TR) – Investigative sources with the Chiba Prefectural Police revealed on Friday that a 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 9-year-old Vietnamese girl in Abiko City last month, investigative sources said Friday, reports TBS News (Apr. 14).

According to the sources, Yasumasa Shibuya, a resident of Matsudo City, has been accused of dumping the body of Le Thi Nhat Linh near a drainage canal on March 26. The results of a DNA analysis of evidence found at the crime scene proved to be a match for the suspect.

The results of an autopsy revealed that Le likely died due to suffocation caused by strangulation.

Le had been missing since she failed at arrive at school on March 24.