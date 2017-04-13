Restaurant at Asakusa View Hotel shuts after food poisoning outbreak

TOKYO (TR) – A restaurant at the Asakusa View Hotel in Taito Ward will shut down operations after a food poisoning outbreak last month sickened a dozen persons, health officials said on Wednesday, reports TBS News (Apr. 12).

The Taito Health Center has ordered the restaurant Musashi to halt operations for one week beginning on Wednesday after 12 persons who dined at the establishment on March 27 suffered symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea.

According to the center, customers and staff members of the restaurant were found to have been infected with the bacteria Staphylococcus aureus. It is believed to have come from roast beef served on that day.

A representative of the hotel said, “We are committed to achieving food safety and security by thoroughly implementing measures to prevent a recurrence.”