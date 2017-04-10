Osaka cop assaults station worker over delayed train

HYOGO (TR) – A male officer with the Osaka Prefectural Police was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a male employee of West Japan Railway after becoming enraged over a delayed train in Himeji City, reports Nikkan Sports (Apr. 9).

At around 6:30 a.m., Masashi Nouno, a 59-year-old inspector at Oyodo Police Station in Osaka, allegedly grabbed the uniform of the worker, 34, at a ticket gate and pulled him around on the grounds of JR Aboshi Station.

Nouno, who has been charged with assault, partially denies the charges, telling the Aboshi Police Station he “grabbed his clothes and such, but I didn’t pull him around — I didn’t intend to assault him.”

At the time of the incident, Nouno was on his way to work when he became angered that the train was delayed and fell into an altercation with the worker, saying, “Why the hell is it late, huh?”