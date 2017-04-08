Man dies, woman unconscious after leaping from burning Ikebukuro love hotel

TOKYO (TR) – A man died and a woman was left unconscious after both leaped from a love hotel on fire in Toshima Ward on Saturday, the Tokyo Fire Department said, reports the NHK (Apr. 8).

At around 3:00 p.m., the fire department was tipped off about flames coming from a room on the third floor of the hotel, located in the Ikebukuro entertainment district.

According to the fire department, the man and woman, both aged in their 30s, leaped from their room on the third floor onto the street below.

The man was confirmed dead after receiving serious injuries to the head. The woman is unconscious and in critical condition.

Fire crews from 19 trucks extinguished the blaze about one hour later, after it damaged about 15 square meters of space in the hotel. The fire is believed to have started in the room of the two persons, according to Nippon News Network (Apr. 8).

The hotel, which was not named, is located about 500 meters north of JR Ikebukuro Station.

The fire department is now investigating the cause of the fire.