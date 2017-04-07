Tokyo police: Mummified corpse of baby found in Setagaya apartment

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of what is believed to be a baby’s mummified corpse in a residence in Setagaya Ward undergoing court-ordered eviction procedures, reports Fuji News Network (Apr. 6).

At around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, a Tokyo District Court representative alerted police after finding the remains, clothed in a diaper, in a bag placed in a closet in the residence, located on the third floor of a building in the Funabashi area.

According to TV Asahi (Apr. 6), police suspect the baby could have died up to 30 years ago.

At the time of the discovery, a man, aged in his 70s, was being evicted from the premises following the issuance of a court order over the non-payment of rent. He has told police that he had now knowledge of the baby. “Previously, my family lived here, now it is just me,” the man is quoted by TBS News (Apr. 6).

Police, who are treating the case as abandoning a corpse, will use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.