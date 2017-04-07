Fukuoka cops: Teenage boy illicitly filmed date in theater toilet

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a teenage boy for allegedly taking illicit video of girl inside a toilet at a movie theater while they were on a date in Fukuoka, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 6).

On the night of March 13, the boy, an 17-year-old high school student living in Kasuga City, allegedly trespassed the toilet of the theater, located in the Tenjin area of Chuo Ward, and used a mobile phone to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage of the girl, 18, while she was in a stall.

The boy, who has been charged with violating a public nuisance ordinance and trespassing admits to the allegations. He is currently under investigation for participation in other crimes.

Police were tipped off about the incident after management for the theater spotted the boy entering the bathroom on security camera footage.