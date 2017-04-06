Man survives plunge into front window of Tobu Tojo Line

TOKYO (TR) – A man survived a collision with a train in which his body plunged through a carriage window at a station in Itabashi Ward on Thursday, reports Nippon News Network (Apr. 6).

At just before 2:00 p.m., the man, believed to be aged in his 20s, leaped from a platform at Tobu Nerima Station and into the path of a Tobu Tojo Line express train passing through toward Ikebukuro Station, Tokyo Metropolitan Police said.

In the collision, the man’s upper body plunged through a glass window of the compartment used by the driver. He was transported to a hospital in a conscious state with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The driver was also injured in the incident but there was no word on his condition.

According to Tobu Railway, the incident caused services on the line to be suspended between Ikebukuro and Wakoshi stations for one hour and 10 minutes, the Asahi Shimbun (Apr. 6).