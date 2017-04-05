Saitama cops: 3 decayed corpses found in home

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of three male and female corpses inside a residence in Ageo City, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Apr. 5).

At around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, officers from the Ageo Police Station found the bodies, likely belonging to a 76-year-old woman and her two sons, aged 52 and 49.

All three corpses had experienced extensive decay, leading police to believe the persons died up to several months ago. The bodies did not show any signs of external trauma.

At the time of the discovery, the front door of the residence was locked. A window was found unlocked, but the interior of the residence showed no signs of having been ransacked.

Police were alerted to the premises after the manager of the property reported that the occupants had been out of touch over an extended period.

Police are working to confirm the identity of the bodies. The results of autopsies will be used to determine the causes of death.