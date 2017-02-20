Report: Tokyo doctors accused in multiple gang rapes used well-furnished room

TOKYO (TR) – Two male doctors and a medical student who allegedly gang-raped an unconscious teenage girl used an apartment room they specially outfitted for sexually assaulting women, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 18).

Takashi Kaminishi, 31, a medical intern at Funabashi Central Hospital, Yoshiharu Matsuoka, 31, a medical intern at Jikei University School of Medicine Hospital, and Ryusuke Kajiwara, 25, a medical student of Toho University, were re-arrested last week and referred to prosecutors over the alleged gang rape last year.

The apartment they rented out in Ota Ward to sexually assault women was furnished with the likes of a chandelier to resemble a high-end bar, a photo obtained by the network showed.

A woman who participated in a party at the room said the alleged gang-rapists “invited me to a place where you can do barbecue parties, and they didn’t say it was a room in an apartment building. It wasn’t scary because the place seemed like somewhere you wouldn’t normally go to.”

A separate report from Nippon News Network (Feb. 19) reveals that the door of the bathroom had been modified for the purpose of confining a person. “[When a friend went to the toilet], she noticed the door knob on the inside had been disengaged so that it could not be opened,” a female participant said.

On April 30, 2016, the three suspects allegedly gang-raped the teenager after forcing her to consume significant amounts of alcohol in the apartment.

On that day, the men were drinking with numerous women in the room, in which there were several other people unrelated to the case. Kaminishi sexually assaulted the teenager alone, and raped another unconscious teenager the same night, police said.

Police: Suspects premeditated gang rapes

Police believe the suspects plotted to rape women after finding that they messaged each other agreeing to force women to drink more alcohol through drinking games, NHK reported (Feb. 17).

The suspects proceeded to rape women who were rendered unable to resist, police said, adding they likely carried out the modus operandi repeatedly.

Kaminishi allegedly invited women under the guise of holding barbecue parties.

The latest charge against Kaminishi marks his fifth arrest since October. He is suspected of raping seven women in Tokyo and Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures between April and October of 2016. He allegedly filmed the sexual assaults with a smartphone. Matsuoka has been arrested twice.

