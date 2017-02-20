Elderly driver crashes into Tokyo home

Driver was trying to reverse into parking space

An elderly driver crashed into a house while trying to park (TV Asahi)

TOKYO (TR) – An elderly male driver crashed into a house in Adachi Ward while trying to reverse into a parking space, police said on Sunday.

The 70-year-old man was trying to reverse his car into the parking space of his acquaintance’s home when he shifted into the wrong gear and crashed into the opposing home at around 1 p.m., TV Asahi reports (Feb. 19).

Nobody was injured, police said.

A woman who called police said there was “a huge sound. There were two crashing sounds. I went outside wondering what happened.”

