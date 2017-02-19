Kyoto university chief admits dining with gang boss

KYOTO (TR) – A university hospital chief accused of falsifying a diagnosis report for a yakuza boss to keep him out of prison admitted they dined together several times, TV Asahi reported on Saturday (Feb. 18).

Toshikazu Yoshikawa, 60, chief of University Hospital Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine, is under investigation for drafting a false diagnosis report for Yoshiyuki Takayama, head of a group under the Yamaguchi-gumi.

Takayama avoided an eight-year jail term on charges of extortion by citing Yoshikawa’s false diagnosis report.

Yoshikawa told a hospital official that he “dined several times outside the hospital” with Takayama, who he was said to have become acquainted with through a former Kyoto Prefectural Police member.

Yoshikawa previously claimed he only met Takayama inside the hospital. Officials at the hospital also said they were unsure if there was contact outside the hospital.

Police are investigating whether their relationship affected the drafting of the diagnostic report.

