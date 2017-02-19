Kanagawa cops arrest man in killing of beautician

KANAGAWA (TR) – A man was arrested in connection with a beautician who was strangled at her home in Sagamihara City last year, police said on Saturday.

Toru Murakami, 39, is suspected of strangling Kana Ofuji, 23, at her apartment residence in June 2016, TV Asahi reports (Feb. 18).

Murakami, who knew Ofuji, is denying the charges.

Murakami became a person of interest for police after his fingerprints were found on Ofuji’s furniture.

The victim’s room showed no signs of forced entry and did not appear to be disturbed. Police concluded the crime was carried out by an acquaintance.

Police are investigating whether the pair got into an altercation when the suspect visited her home, TBS News reported (Feb. 18).

Comment On This Article