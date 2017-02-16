Mie cops: Boy, 18, stabs mother to death, dumps corpse in garden

MIE (TR) – Mie Prefectural Police have arrested an 18-year-old boy in the stabbing death of his mother at the residence they shared in Yokkaichi City, reports NHK (Feb. 16).

Sometime between 6:40 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, the boy, whose name was not divulged due to his status as a minor, allegedly used a kitchen knife to slash the neck of his 48-year-old mother. He then dumped her body in a storage shed in the garden of the residence.

The next day, police arrested the boy, a third-year high school student, on charges of murder and abandoning a corpse. The Mainichi Shimbun (Feb. 16) reports that the boy had been in the middle of preparing for examinations. “We got into a fight over university entrance exams, and I killed her,” the boy was quoted by police.

According to the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 15), the woman’s body was found at around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday by the boy’s father, who then alerted police, saying “My wife is dead, and it is likely my son who killed her.”

Investigative sources have revealed that says that the boy changed his clothes and wiped blood off the kitchen knife and the floor after committing the crime, according to Nippon News Network (Feb. 16).

