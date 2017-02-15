Tokyo cops bust Uguisudani ‘delivery health’ service for prostitution

TOKYO (TR) – For punters in the Uguisudani red-light district of Taito Ward, many must be wondering: Where is the love?

On Valentine’s Day, Tokyo Metropolitan Police announced the bust of so-called “delivery health” out-call service Love Fairy on suspicion of prostitution, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 14).

On February 11, manager Koichi Oikawa, 39, allegedly dispatched a 23-year-old female employee to a hotel to provide sexual services in violation of the Anti-Prostitution Law. Five other employees were also arrested.

Oikawa denies the charges, saying “prostitution was not provided.”

According to TV Asahi (Feb. 14), Love Fairy has about 100 women, aged between 18 and 39, registered on its books. Over the past three years, the business collected 840 million yen in sales.

According to police, Love Fairy is located inside the same building as a service busted on the same charges last year. The allegations against Love Fairy emerged in the investigation of that case, according to Fuji News Network (Feb. 14).

