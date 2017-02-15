EHIME (TR) – An elderly female driver smashed into a convenience store in Matsuyama City after making a mistake with the pedals of the vehicle, police said on Tuesday.

The 66-year-old driver was trying to park when she crashed through the doors of the store before stopping near customers and staff, TV Asahi reports (Feb. 14).

None were injured, including the five people inside the store and the driver, police said.

The driver told Nippon News Network (Feb. 14) that she was “trying to park in front of the store when I mistook the accelerator for the brakes.”

