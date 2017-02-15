Aichi cops nab yakuza in sale of fake Hermes items

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested an organized crime member in the sale of counterfeit luxury apparel from foreign brands, including French manufacturer Hermes, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 13).

In November, Akihisa Tsuzuki, a 47-year-old member of the Yamaguchi-gumi, and a former gangster, 56, allegedly sold a fake Hermes handbag to a woman living in Tokyo via an internet auction site.

Aichi police launched an investigation in the suspects after being tipped off by law enforcement in Fukushima Prefecture about a “large quantity of fake items being sold on the internet.”

Since January of last year, the suspects are believed to have made 10 million yen in sales of fake items.

According to Nagoya TV (Feb. 13), police suspect a portion of the sales was used to fund the Yamaguchi-gumi.

