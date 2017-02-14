Mie school board: Ceramic shard found in student’s school lunch

MIE (TR) – School board officials here are investigating how a ceramic shard ended up in a third grader’s school lunch on Friday.

The female student of Yushu Elementary School in Ise City was eating borscht, a sour Eastern European soup, when she spotted the 25-millimeter-long, 5-millimeter-thick pottery fragment in her bowl, Nippon News Network reports (Feb. 13).

The pottery isn’t used in meal preparation rooms or classrooms, school officials said. The student wasn’t injured.

The Ise City Board of Education is investigating how the fragment ended up in the student’s soup, and hopes to thoroughly ensure safety during meal preparation and strive to prevent a recurrence.

